Westport Police Department Announces 2021 Holiday Toy Drive

The Westport Police Department Union in partnership with the Westport Police Benevolent Association (PBA) are excited to announce the commencement of the 2021 Holiday Toy Drive. The Toy Drive is an annual event that provides toys to underprivileged children throughout Fairfield County and Saint Vincent’s Hospitals.

The Holiday Toy Drive has been extremely successful in the past, allowing for thousands of toys to be distributed to children who otherwise would have none. We again ask for the community’s continued support and generosity to help make this year’s Drive a success. By donating, you are guaranteed to bring holiday joy to so many deserving children.



Weather permitting, Westport Police officers will accept new, unopened, and unwrapped toys, as well as cash donations, in the parking lot of ASF Sports & Outdoors, located at 1560 Post Road East, Westport, on the following Saturdays and Sundays: December 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th between the hours of 9:00AM and 4:00PM. Additionally, there will be a toy collection box in both the Westport Police Department’s lobby (50 Jesup Road, Westport) as well as at Toyota of Westport (777 Post Road East) from now until December 13, 2021. Questions can be directed to Corporal Albert Nowinski via e-mail at ANowinski@WestportCT.gov or (203) 341-6000.



We would like to thank in advance all of our continually generous donors. We once again look forward to seeing many of you at ASF Sports & Outdoors. Best wishes to all for a happy, safe, and healthy holiday season from the Westport Police Department!