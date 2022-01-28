Eversource Preparing for Powerful Weekend Snowstorm

BERLIN, Conn. (January 27, 2022) – With the track of this weekend’s powerful snowstorm still uncertain, Eversource is preparing for whatever the storm may bring. The heavy snowfall and high winds expected late Friday night into Saturday can bring down trees or tree limbs onto electric lines and equipment causing power outages. In advance of the storm, the energy company is strategically prepositioning equipment and line and tree crews across the state – including hundreds of additional out-of-state crews – so they’re ready to respond quickly and safely to any storm-related outages.

“We’ve had a close eye on this storm since the beginning of the week and continue to carefully track its path using several weather services and storm models,” said Eversource President of Connecticut Electric Operations Steve Sullivan. “This storm has been tough to track, and we aren’t leaving anything to chance. We have hundreds of crews flying in throughout the day today – and more arriving tomorrow – from southern and western parts of the country, so we don’t have to wait for them to drive here. They’ll be geared up and ready to respond to this storm alongside our Eversource crews. We also remind customers that restorations may take longer as we ensure the safety of our employees who will be responding in challenging road conditions.”

Eversource reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 9-1-1. Be sure to report any outage online at Eversource.com, or by calling 800-286-2000. Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen. Customers are encouraged to prepare for the storm by assembling or restocking a storm kit which should include essentials like flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable foods, pet food and essentials and any needed medications. In addition, make sure cell phones and devices are full charged, create an emergency plan with family members and check on elderly neighbors and friends.

Additional preparedness tips can be found at Eversource.com.