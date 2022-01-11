Fairfield News: Suspicious Person

202101-08@3:55pm–#Fairfield CT–Resident reported attempted thefts from motor vehicles in the area. It was reported that numerous people, getting in and out of a green sports utility vehicle and a white sedan, were checking door handles of cars. Upon arrival, Officers located a green 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio traveling westbound on Fern Street behind a white sedan. There were several juveniles running towards a nearby residence who quickly returned to the vehicles as the officer approached. The vehicles immediately fled at a high rate of speed towards Birch Street. No pursuit was initiated. The vehicles were last seen by patrol entering Interstate 95 northbound. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio was determined stolen from Barlow Road where it was left unlocked with the keys left inside.

