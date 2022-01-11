HISTORIC $159.9 MILLION IN LIHEAP FUNDS TO HELP LOWER ENERGY COSTS THIS WINTER

WASHINGTON–The Connecticut Congressional delegation on Tuesday announced the state has received a record $159.9 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help families keep their homes warm and pay their energy bills this winter. In addition to the annual appropriation of $65.8 million, the state also received $94.1 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan. In 2021, roughly one-third of Connecticut households struggled to pay their electric bills.

“LIHEAP funds are a lifeline for so many families during these cold winter months. No one should be forced to choose between paying their energy bill and putting food on the table. Thanks to federal dollars we helped secure in the American Rescue Plan, more Connecticut families than ever will have the support they need to stay safe and warm this winter,” said members of the Connecticut congressional delegation.

Last week, Murphy, Blumenthal, and Hayes joined a letter to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Richard Glick urging the agency to use its authority to protect consumers from unfairly high energy costs. In October, Murphy and Blumenthal also urged the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to release funds for LIHEAP as swiftly and at the highest level possible.

