George “Georgie” Chatzopoulos of Chips Family Restaurants passed away today after a year long battle with brain cancer. He was 55. George started his original restaurant in Orange and then to Fairfield, Wethersfield, Southbury and Southington. George was a well known philanthropist often holding pancake fundraisers for numerous organizations. He also held fundraisers in his restaurants on Thanksgiving Day like the Tip A Cop for Fairfield Police Benefiting Special Olympics.