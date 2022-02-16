Bridgeport News: Narcotics and Vice Division Arrests

#Bridgeport CT–On February 15th at approximately 7:30PM members of the Narcotics and Vice division were on proactive patrol around the area of Park Ave and North Ave. Officers observed a vehicle being driven with one operable headlight, and no front registration plate. Upon checking the registration officers learned that the registration plate had been expired since October of 2020, the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Arron Boyles (04-15-95 Bridgeport) was not licensed to operate a vehicle. As a result of the motor vehicle stop Boyles was found to be in possession of a fully loaded firearm with an extended magazine, and the serial number had been obliterated. Boyles was also found to be in possession of 3 grams of crack cocaine, Boyles was charged with the following:

Failure to Have Proper Number of Headlamps

Operation of an Unregistered Vehicle

Operation of a Vehicle without a License

Possession of a Pistol without a Permit

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Alteration of a Firearm Serial Number

Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Hi-Capacity Magazine

Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell



Bond was set at $150,000.00