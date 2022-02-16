#Bridgeport CT–On February 15th at approximately 7:30PM members of the Narcotics and Vice division were on proactive patrol around the area of Park Ave and North Ave. Officers observed a vehicle being driven with one operable headlight, and no front registration plate. Upon checking the registration officers learned that the registration plate had been expired since October of 2020, the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Arron Boyles (04-15-95 Bridgeport) was not licensed to operate a vehicle. As a result of the motor vehicle stop Boyles was found to be in possession of a fully loaded firearm with an extended magazine, and the serial number had been obliterated. Boyles was also found to be in possession of 3 grams of crack cocaine, Boyles was charged with the following:
Failure to Have Proper Number of Headlamps
Operation of an Unregistered Vehicle
Operation of a Vehicle without a License
Possession of a Pistol without a Permit
Criminal Possession of a Firearm
Alteration of a Firearm Serial Number
Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle
Possession of a Hi-Capacity Magazine
Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell
Bond was set at $150,000.00
Bridgeport News: Narcotics and Vice Division Arrests
