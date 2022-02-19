Bridgeport Police Department Call for Service no. 22-13478 /Aggravated Assault with a Firearm / 300 Block of Park Street

#Bridgeport CT–On February 18, 2022, at approximately 2:00 pm the Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center received reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Park Street. Police located a crime scene in that area with a vehicle struck by gunfire. A short time later, the Emergency Operations Center received information that a gunshot wound victim was arriving at an area hospital. The GSW victim has been identified as a 22-year-old Bridgeport man. He is listed in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau has responded to the scene and are investigating. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Jeffrey Holtz, at 203-581-5293 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.