BRIDGEPORT POLICE MAKE ARREST IN HOLIDAY LIQUOR STORE ROBBERY/HIT AND RUN

The Bridgeport Police have arrested a 24 year-old woman for a Thanksgiving weekend robbery of an east side liquor store that left the popular manager of the store

seriously injured.

Melaine Sanchez of Bridgeport was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Assault in the First Degree, Evading Responsibility, Reckless Driving and Driving Under Suspension. Her bond was $250,000. A warrant for her arrest was procured by the department’s Robbery/Burglary Unit.

On Saturday, November 27th, 2021, police were called to Pembroke St. on report of a robbery of the Felix Package store at 874 Boston Ave. Witnesses reported the manager of the store attempted to stop the suspect in the parking lot. They stated the suspect left with the manager hanging onto the hood of the suspect’s car, ran him over when he fell off on Pembroke St., and then fled at a high rate of speed.

The victim suffered a serious leg injury and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

The manager has been working at the store for about two decades and is known to many east side residents.

Sanchez was stopped by the Connecticut State Police for a motor vehicle violation on Wednesday. She was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to Bridgeport Police Headquarters for processing.

This press release was made possible by: