City of Bridgeport Launches Post-Snow Cleanups Throughout The City

Bridgeport, CT – With warmer weather soon to come, the City of Bridgeport Department of Public Facilities is preparing to support our residents’ springtime cleaning efforts and clear street debris.



Tuesday, February 22, 2022, Bridgeport’s Public Facilities crews started cleaning the city’s East End neighborhood (139th district). Crews are focusing on pothole repair, sweeping, madvacing, and illegal pickup.



Clean-up of the city’s East End neighborhood (139th district) will be complete on Friday, February 25th, weather permitting. Once complete, the crews will move on to other district areas until the entire City has been completed. Please check the Public Facilities webpage for updates on cleanups in your district.



Things to Know:

The street cleaning program is not trash pickup .Regular trash pickup will occur as scheduled for your neighborhood.Brown Bag Collection has been postponed until April 1st. If you have brown bags or Christmas trees that have been missed please contact the Phone number listed below to schedule for pickup. Pothole repair is ongoing please call 203 576-7130 or click on the link See-Click-Fix to report a pothole.

For additional information regarding Spring Clean-up, contact the Department of Public Facilities at 203-576-7130.

