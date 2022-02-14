Norwalk News: Sexual Assault Arrest

#Norwalk CT– On February 10th, 2022, Norwalk Police Department Special Victim’s Unit Detectives traveled to Miami, Florida, to take custody of Jeffrey Jubin, and return him to Connecticut on a 2009 arrest warrant. On May 19, 2009, the Norwalk Police Department was contacted by the Collier County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office regarding an extraditable arrest warrant for Jeffrey Jubin, who was believed to be living in Norwalk. The charges and bond listed on the Florida arrest warrant were Sexual Battery On A Child Less Than 12 Years Old, Lewd/Lascivious Molest, Lewd/Lascivious Exhibit, Attempted Sexual Battery On A Child Less Than 12 Years Old, and Provide Obscene Material To Minors, with a total bond of $800,000. Norwalk Police officers successfully located and arrested Jubin that same day and charged as a fugitive from justice. Jubin was then extradited to Florida where he was later convicted and sentenced to a lengthy prison term. Shortly after Jubin was extradited from Norwalk, Connecticut to Miami, Florida, the Norwalk Police Department Special Victim’s Unit received a complaint that a juvenile residing in Norwalk had been victimized by Jubin, prior to his arrest. Detective Laura Blakely (retired) took on the investigation and secured an arrest warrant for Jubin in relation to his inappropriate contact with the juvenile in Norwalk.

In March of 2020, Special Victim’s Unit Detective Kristina LaPak learned that Jubin would be released from prison in 2022, and initiated arrangements for Jubin’s extradition back to Connecticut to face the charges on the outstanding warrant from the 2009 investigation. On February 10th, 2022, Special Victim’s Unit Detectives traveled to Miami, Florida, where they took custody of Jeffrey Jubin, returning him to the Norwalk Police Department to face his charges. Arrested: Jeffrey Jubin, 59, with a last known address of 160 West Cedar St #A7, Norwalk CT Charges: Sexual Assault 3 rd, Risk of Injury to a Minor Bond: $50,000 Court Date: February 14, 2022

