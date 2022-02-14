Bridgeport News: Search For Baby In Ash Creek Unfounded

2021-02-14@1:30PMish– Bridgeport Emergency Communications received a call regarding a woman that walked into Ash Creek. The caller said the woman put something in the water and held it down for about 2 minutes before leaving the water. The caller though it might be a baby. First responders had members into wet suits along with the Bridgeport Police Dive Team scoured the water separately at first, and then in a grid pattern. Police said if anything was put in the water it would have been found. It became low tide and more of the area became visible.

Police were able to locate the woman and she as been taken to the hospital for evaluation. Police also spoke to the father of her children and said both are fine. It was also indicated that the woman not have any access to small children.