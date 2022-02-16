Westport News: Commercial Building Fire

#Westport CT–At approximately 3:50 PM the Westport Fire Department received calls reporting a building fire at 2 Post Rd W. Arriving units reported heavy smoke showing from the roof of a three-story building. Firefighters entered the building and searched all three floors to ensure everyone had evacuated the building. After confirming the building was evacuated, crews searched the top floor and attic space for fire. Westport Truck 1 went to the roof and began searching for fire in the heavy smoke. Fire was discovered under the roof sheathing and was extinguished after access was made by crews on the roof and the top floor. Norwalk Truck 2 assisted with roof operations and Wilton Engine 1 provided manpower on scene. Roadways were shutdown in the vicinity of the fire on Wilton and Post Rd for the duration of the operation. Crews from Fairfield and Weston Fire Departments provided station coverage. One firefighter was treated on scene for minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Westport Fire Marshal’s Office.