Ansonia News: 2 Police Officers Injured At Structure Fire

Ansonia Police UPDATE: Tonight, 2/15/2022, at about 7:30 P.M. the Ansonia Police Department received a call from a resident on Spring Street reporting her house was on fire and she was trapped. The first officers on scene, Sgt. Alex Barreira and Sgt. Ed Magera, forced entry into the home and along with Chief Delucia of the Ansonia Fire Department entered the home. The home was occupied with 2 females, a mother and daughter, and they were safely evacuated from the home. Both officers were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation along with one of the residents. The other resident, a 90 year-old female, was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries and released. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious.

UPDATE: Both Officers refused medical treatment. One civilian refused also but one civilian was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

2022-02-15@7:40pm–#Ansonia CT– 2 police officers were injured and being cared for by EMS at a structure fire on Spring Street.

This news report is made possible by: