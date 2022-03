2022-03-05@7:27pm–UPDATE: All are in custody!

Bridgeport News: One Carjacker Held At Gunpoint2022-03-05@7:11pm–#Bridgpeort CT–#cttraffic– Police have one person being held at gunpoint on exit 29 northbound exit ramp. Two other males took off running. They were pursed from Westport after a carjacking.

This news report is made possible by: