Bridgeport Police Promotion

The Bridgeport Guardians would like to take this time to congratulate our member recently promoted, Detective Kateema Riettie. Detective Riettie became the first black female to be promoted to detective in over 15 years. This has been long overdue for the Bridgeport Police Department and Mayor Joseph P. Ganim to take positive steps forward to diversify the ranks within the Bridgeport Police Department. This is a step in the right direction, and we look forward to working alongside Mayor Ganim and his administration to continue diversifying the ranks within the police department to have a department that reflects the community they serve. But, again, this is a small step forward in the right direction. With Mayor Ganim and his administration’s commitment, we believe that we can make a difference together.