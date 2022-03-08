Look Who’s DoingItLocal !

Let’s welcome Keisha from Little Rainbow Daycare & Nursery located at 356 Center Street in Bridgeport. They are currently enrolling new students.

They accept children from 2 months to 12 years old and they even provide transportation. They offer before and after school care and even children from last minute school cancellations.

Keisha can be reached on my mobile at 203-345-3267 or at their website: https://www.lrdaycare.com/ Or on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/Little-Rainbow-Daycare-Bridgeport-CT-103817162181614/