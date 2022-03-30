THE 2022 BRIDGEPORT FILM FEST COMING IN JULY

#Bridgeport CT— (March 30, 2022) – After an extremely successful first annual event which was attended by over 600 people across three days last summer, the Bridgeport Film Fest, is making its return to the historic Klein Memorial Auditorium July 22-24, 2022. The festival plans to offer both in-person and virtual screenings, as well guest speakers from the film industry and creative workshops for both youth and adults. Led by Bridgeport Native and Artistic Director Jason A. Coombs, the festival aims to highlight the diversity of the film community in Bridgeport and the surrounding regions by showcasing films directed by over 50% women and POC filmmakers. The programming team will curate a lineup that includes short narrative films, short documentary projects, music videos, student films, environmental-themed works and more. In a ceremony that concludes the weekend, prizes will be awarded to winning films chosen by a jury of acclaimed filmmakers, actors and producers including Allison Miller (A Million Little Things, 13 Reasons Why), Aizzah Fatima (Americanish, High Maintenance), Chris Ruggiero (Minding the Gap, The Voice) and Liz Ortiz (I Ain’t Playin Films), among others. Reflecting the festival’s mission of “philanthropy through film,” the festival will provide five scholarships for Bridgeport students looking to pursue higher education in the arts.

Making its official world premiere is the feature length documentary, The Greatest Radio Station in the World about local Bridgeport radio station WPKN, produced by Cob Carlson. The Bridgeport Film Fest is currently seeking corporate sponsors and will be accepting submissions from local and international filmmakers until April 29, 2022– if you are interested in becoming a sponsor or submitting your film, please reach out to info@BridgeportFilmFest.org. For more information, visit bridgeportfilmfest.org or check out the festival’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

