Chiefs of Police to Execute Search for Bridgeport Police Chief

Bridgeport – Mayor Joe Ganim announced today that he has signed the contract with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). The IACP will now officially execute the recruitment and competitive civil service examination for the hiring of a Chief of Police for the City of Bridgeport to be appointed to a five (5) year term pursuant to Bridgeport City Charter.

Personnel Director Eric Amado stated that “In addition to having a nationwide reach and an expertise in police chief searches, the IACP is a uniquely qualified firm with psychometric experience that will help the City identify the best candidate for Chief of Police. Our agreement with the IACP includes community engagement activities and opportunities for stakeholders to weigh in on the credentials and qualities that the people of Bridgeport want in its next Chief.”

Next Steps

Together, the Personnel Director and expert firm will:

o Develop and administer a community survey to Bridgeport residents.

Conduct meetings with community stakeholders, members of the City Council, and City staff to ensure that the job analysis, job description, and selection criterion represents the qualifications, experience, and skills appropriate for service as a present-day urban police chief;

Conduct a nationwide search that includes advertisement and recruitment throughout the United States and solicitation within diversity-oriented communities;

Design and administer a fair, open, inclusive, and competitive examination to candidates that apply and meet the qualifications.

The Personnel Director will certify the top three (3) names to the Mayor.

The Mayor will announce a process involving public and stakeholder input that will aid him in vetting the top three (3) candidates.

Within sixty (60) days of receipt of the top three (3) candidates, the Mayor will appoint one of them to be the Chief of Police and notify the Office of Civil Service, Board of Police Commissioners, and the public of said appointment.

Upon appointment of a Chief of Police, the terms of his/her five (5) year appointment will be referred to the City Council for consideration and approval.

The Examination for Police Chief will be open to a nationwide search when the planning stages of the selection process have all been appropriately finalized. The City encourages all qualified candidates to apply.

This press release was made possible by: