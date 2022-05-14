Bridgeport News: Firearms Arrest Washington Avenue and Milne Street

#Bridgeport CT–On May 12, 2022 at approximately 9:00 pm members of The Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting motor vehicle enforcement in the Hollow section of Bridgeport.



While traveling on Washington Avenue, Officers observed a gray Honda vehicle traveling eastbound on Washington Avenue with a tinted front windshield. A motor vehicle stop was conducted on Washington Avenue and Milne St. The operator, later identified as 29-year-old Amado Negron III of Stratford Connecticut, advised officers he had a firearm in the center console. The firearm was found to be a 9mm semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine and 12 live rounds. Mr. Negron III does not have a pistol permit and is a convicted felon which prohibits him from possessing a firearm. Negro was in possession of marijuana & THC edibles and is the subject of a court issued protective order. Negron was arrested without incident and transported to the Bridgeport Police Department where he was charged with Windshield Obstructing View (14-99(b), Obstruction of Rearview Prohibited (14-99), Criminal Possession of a Firearm (53a-217), Illegal Possession of Weapons in a Motor Vehicle (29-38), Illegal Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine (53-202w(c2), Carrying Pistol without a Permit (29-35(a), Violation or a Protective Order (53a-223), and Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogen (21a-277(a(1B). Negron’s bond was set at $200,000.00.

