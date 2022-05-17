Child Pornography Arrest



#Norwalk CT– On May 15, 2022, Andrew Cohen was arrested on a warrant for his involvement in child pornography.



In June of 2021, the FBI referred an investigation involving child pornography to the Norwalk Police Department Special Victims Unit. According to the FBI, Andrew Cohen was suspected of sharing videos online of very young children engaged in sexual acts.



Detective Thompson was assigned to investigation. Information that was discovered during the investigation led to the approval of a search and seizure warrant, which was executed at the Cohen’s residence on September 30, 2021. Digital evidence wasseized. Forensic examinations were performed on the evidence by Sergeant Paulino and a number of videos containing child pornography were located. The examination led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Andrew Cohen on May 9, 2022. Arrangements were being made via Cohen’s attorney for his surrender to the Norwalk Police Department.



On May 15, 2022, a medical call to the Cohen residence led to Andrew being arrested and taken into custody.



Arrested: Andrew Cohen, 20, of Timothy Road, Norwalk CTCharges: Promoting a Minor in Obscene Performance, Illegal Possession of Child Pornography 1stBond: $250,000, court set.Court Date: May 24, 2022