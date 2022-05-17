Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Child Pornography Arrest

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

May 17, 2022


#Norwalk CT– On May 15, 2022, Andrew Cohen was arrested on a warrant for his involvement in child pornography.


In June of 2021, the FBI referred an investigation involving child pornography to the Norwalk Police Department Special Victims Unit. According to the FBI, Andrew Cohen was suspected of sharing videos online of very young children engaged in sexual acts.


Detective Thompson was assigned to investigation. Information that was discovered during the investigation led to the approval of a search and seizure warrant, which was executed at the Cohen’s residence on September 30, 2021. Digital evidence wasseized. Forensic examinations were performed on the evidence by Sergeant Paulino and a number of videos containing child pornography were located. The examination led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Andrew Cohen on May 9, 2022. Arrangements were being made via Cohen’s attorney for his surrender to the Norwalk Police Department.


On May 15, 2022, a medical call to the Cohen residence led to Andrew being arrested and taken into custody.


Arrested: Andrew Cohen, 20, of Timothy Road, Norwalk CTCharges: Promoting a Minor in Obscene Performance, Illegal Possession of Child Pornography 1stBond: $250,000, court set.Court Date: May 24, 2022

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

