Stratford News: Tobacco Compliance Check

May 17, 2022

The Stratford Police Department conducted a Tobacco Compliance check on May 16, 2022 in conjunction with the health department. During the inspection several stores were found to be selling tobacco products to underage minors in violation of state law.The establishments in violation were issued infractions and charged with Sale of Tobacco to a Minor CGS 53-344(b).The violation has a monetary fine of $300 dollars.The following businesses were found to be in violation:Stratford Avenue Food Mart-1240 Stratford AvenueDelta Fuel-1219 Stratford AvenueDolly’s Deli and Convenience-6 Boston AvenueCitgo Gas Station-2000 Barnum AvenueRoyal Smoke Shop-1277 West Broad Street7-Eleven-3621 main StreetThe following locations were in compliance with state law:Turbo News-1140 Main StreetStratford News and Vape-665 Honeyspot RoadSnaxx Plus-189 Ferry BoulevardEZ Stop-335 Main StreetStratford Cigar and Smoke Shop-2340 Broadbridge AvenueBillows and Blaze Smoke-1056 Stratford Avenue

