2022-05-02@4:30pm–#Seymour CT– #cttraffic– Route 34 is closed between Buckingham and Squantuck Road due to a crash between a tractor trailer and car. The tractor trailer is jackknifed and its fuel tank has been punctured causing fuel to leak into the river. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been notified. Expect delays in the area.

