2022-05-02@ 04:35am–Bridgeport Police received a 9-1-1 call from a homeowner stating someone was stealing something from their vehicle, possibly a catalytic converter. A person from the home followed the responsible in another vehicle, the suspects according to the party following their vehicle, began firing a weapon into the air, responsible vehicle was last seen headed on route 8 northbound from Chopsey Hill Road.

This news report is made possible by: