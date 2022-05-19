Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Suspicious Person Incident At Westport Schools

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

May 19, 2022

(Westport, CT 5/19/2022) At approximately 9:00 a.m. this morning, the Westport Police Department’s School Security Officer and the Staples School Resource Officer began to investigate a report of a suspicious person on school grounds. An unknown male who appeared to be in his teens was dropped off at Bedford Middle School, but the person then left that campus and walked towards Staples High School. The incident was deemed suspicious because at the time no one recognized this individual, and it was unknown what he was doing on school property.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school’s superintendent placed both Bedford Middle School and Staples High School in a shelter in place status. Several patrol officers responded to make sure the students at both schools were kept safe and to look for this unknown person. Westport detectives also went to the scene and worked with school officials to attempt to identify the party. It was ultimately determined that the person in question was in fact a Staples student. The student was simply running late and after managing to get a ride to Bedford, he walked over to Staples. Chief Koskinas said that “this was the best possible outcome” and further stated that the timely resolution of this incident is a testament to the excellent working relationship that the police department has with the school system.”

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

