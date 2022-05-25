Westport News: School Fire

#Westport CT–A police officer who was assigned to Long Lots Elementary School was alerted to an odor of smoke in the schools auditorium. Upon seeing smoke, the officer activated the fire alarm to evacuate the school and requested the fire department respond.

The fire department responded with 4 engines, 1 ladder truck, the Safety Officer, and the shift commander. The first arriving unit found the school evacuated and a small fireburning in the wall of the auditorium. The police officer who found the location of thefire used a fire extinguisher to initially put out the fire. The fire department gainedfurther access to the inside of the wall and extinguished the remaining fire.

The small fire was contained to a wall in the auditorium. An investigation into the causeof the fire was conducted by the Westport Fire Marshal’s Office. It was determined thefire was caused by an electrical short.The school was re-occupied by student’s shortly before 1pm. Out of an abundance ofcaution students were dismissed at 1:15pm for the remainder of the school day.The fire department was assisted on scene by the Fairfield Fire Department, the Westport Police Department, and Westport EMS.

There were no injuries to any students or staff. The quick actions of the police officer and execution of a well-practiced evacuation plan contributed to this successful operation.

This press release was made possible by: