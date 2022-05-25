Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Westport News: School Fire

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

May 25, 2022

#Westport CT–A police officer who was assigned to Long Lots Elementary School was alerted to an odor of smoke in the schools auditorium. Upon seeing smoke, the officer activated the fire alarm to evacuate the school and requested the fire department respond.
The fire department responded with 4 engines, 1 ladder truck, the Safety Officer, and the shift commander. The first arriving unit found the school evacuated and a small fireburning in the wall of the auditorium. The police officer who found the location of thefire used a fire extinguisher to initially put out the fire. The fire department gainedfurther access to the inside of the wall and extinguished the remaining fire.
The small fire was contained to a wall in the auditorium. An investigation into the causeof the fire was conducted by the Westport Fire Marshal’s Office. It was determined thefire was caused by an electrical short.The school was re-occupied by student’s shortly before 1pm. Out of an abundance ofcaution students were dismissed at 1:15pm for the remainder of the school day.The fire department was assisted on scene by the Fairfield Fire Department, the Westport Police Department, and Westport EMS.

There were no injuries to any students or staff. The quick actions of the police officer and execution of a well-practiced evacuation plan contributed to this successful operation.

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Westport

Suspicious Person Incident At Westport Schools

May 19, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk Westport

I-95 Crash

May 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News Westport

Westport News: Riverside Avenue Road Closure

May 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

Fairfield News: Road Rage Results In Pepper Spray

May 25, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: School Fire

May 25, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

Milford News: Police Investigate Shooting

May 25, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

May 25, 2022 Stephen Krauchick