Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Westport News: Sunday Traffic Advisory

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 4, 2022
bmw excellence

(Westport, CT) The Westport Police Department advises all residents and motorists that the Greens Farms area will be impacted by the running of the Fairfield Half Marathon on Sunday June 5, 2022. Runners will enter Westport on Greens Farms Road at the Fairfield town line, continuing to New Creek Road and on to Beachside Avenue before exiting into Southport. Through traffic will be stopped or severely limited while runners make their way through town. Motorists should anticipate heavy delays due to road closures along the race route. Race organizers state runners will enter town at approximately 8:15 am and be off Westport streets by 10:15am.
The race route runs for three miles on Westport roads. Westport emergency personnel will be stationed inside the route area to respond to any emergencies with minimal delays. Please consider alternate routes if you must pass through the area. Residents along the route should expect that it will be difficult to get in or out of driveways during times of heavy runner presence.
This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Westport

Westport News: School Fire

May 25, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Suspicious Person Incident At Westport Schools

May 19, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk Westport

I-95 Crash

May 17, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Westport

Westport News: Sunday Traffic Advisory

Jun 4, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: I-95 Crash

Jun 4, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

MAYOR GANIM ANNOUNCES INTERIM CITY ATTORNEY AND ADDITION OF TWO ASSOCIATE CITY ATTORNEYS

Jun 4, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: 2 Car Crash Into Apartments

Jun 4, 2022 Stephen Krauchick