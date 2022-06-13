Westport News: Traffic Advisory – Yankee Doodle Fair June 16 th -19th

The Westport Women’s Club will be holding its annual Yankee Doodle Fair
beginning on Thursday, June 16th. The hours of the event are 6:00pm – 10:00pm
Thursday and Friday, 1:00pm – 10:00pm Saturday and 1:00pm – 5:00pm on
Sunday, June 19th. The event takes place at the Westport Women’s Club, 44
Imperial Avenue, and in the Westport Municipal parking lot located on Imperial
Avenue.
Attendees are advised there is no parking on Thomas Road during the Yankee
Doodle Fair. With a downtown outdoor shopping event also being held that
Saturday, residents and motorists can expect traffic congestion and temporary
delays. Motorists are asked to exercise caution while driving through the area due
to increased pedestrian traffic, and to allow extra time to arrive at their destinations
or seek alternate routes around the area wherever possible.