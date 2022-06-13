Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Westport News: Traffic Advisory – Yankee Doodle Fair June 16 th -19th

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 13, 2022
The Westport Women’s Club will be holding its annual Yankee Doodle Fair
beginning on Thursday, June 16th. The hours of the event are 6:00pm – 10:00pm
Thursday and Friday, 1:00pm – 10:00pm Saturday and 1:00pm – 5:00pm on
Sunday, June 19th. The event takes place at the Westport Women’s Club, 44
Imperial Avenue, and in the Westport Municipal parking lot located on Imperial
Avenue.
Attendees are advised there is no parking on Thomas Road during the Yankee
Doodle Fair. With a downtown outdoor shopping event also being held that
Saturday, residents and motorists can expect traffic congestion and temporary
delays. Motorists are asked to exercise caution while driving through the area due
to increased pedestrian traffic, and to allow extra time to arrive at their destinations
or seek alternate routes around the area wherever possible.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

