Westport News: Traffic Advisory – Yankee Doodle Fair June 16 th -19th



The Westport Women’s Club will be holding its annual Yankee Doodle Fair

beginning on Thursday, June 16th. The hours of the event are 6:00pm – 10:00pm

Thursday and Friday, 1:00pm – 10:00pm Saturday and 1:00pm – 5:00pm on

Sunday, June 19th. The event takes place at the Westport Women’s Club, 44

Imperial Avenue, and in the Westport Municipal parking lot located on Imperial

Avenue.

Attendees are advised there is no parking on Thomas Road during the Yankee

Doodle Fair. With a downtown outdoor shopping event also being held that

Saturday, residents and motorists can expect traffic congestion and temporary

delays. Motorists are asked to exercise caution while driving through the area due

to increased pedestrian traffic, and to allow extra time to arrive at their destinations

or seek alternate routes around the area wherever possible.

