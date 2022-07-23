Bridgeport News: Dog Rescued In House Fire

2022-07-23@4:18 #Bridgeport CT #ctfire– Firefighters were able to contain a fire to the second floor and prevented it from spreading to the rest of the house or attic on Soundview Avenue. Everyone made it out of the home safely except for the family dog firefighters rescued, gave the dog water and oxygen, and reunited “Lola” with the family. Despite temperatures near 100 degrees, there were no heat-related injuries or any other injuries to the firefighters. The fire was thought to have been started by a window air conditioner on the 2nd floor.

Post navigation