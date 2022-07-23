Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Overnight Pursuit

Jul 23, 2022

2022-07-23@1:38am–#Bridgpeport CT-The Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received a ShotSpotter Activation in the area of Center St. near the Greene Homes. Upon arrival BPD noticed a party placing a firearm in his waist and proceeded to speed away on a motorcycle. Police began a pursuit of the party that entered Route 8 and onto the Merritt Parkway. The pursuit was called off near Exit 54NB on the Merritt Parkway. Milford PD alerted the Bridgeport ECC that they had a party detained after that party crashed in their city. No firearm was located on that scene. Bridgeport PD was able to identify the party, and detain the party with the assistance of Milford PD, and the party’s motorcycle was towed to the police garage.  

On-scene reports indicated no parties were injured, and the party did not shoot at officers as reported in media outlets.

The party later identified as Joshua Hernandez 32YOA from Bridgeport was charged with the following:

14-12(a)* OPERATE/PARKS UNREGISTERED MV,

14-213b ILL OPN MV WO MINIMUM INSURANCE

14-215(a) ILL OPN MV UNDER SUSPENSION

14-222 RECKLESS DRIVING

14-223(b)** ENGAGING POLICE IN PURSUIT

14-299 TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS 6 counts

14-301 FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN 2 counts

Bond was set at $20,000

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

