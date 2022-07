Video Report:

UPDATE: There was an officer (on-duty) that went to the hospital as a precaution not injured but had blood on his person from a party they detained on a criminal breach of peace.

2022-07-12@1:30pm–#Bridgeport CT– EMS was called for a report of an injured police officer in the 600 block of State Street. Police said they had no report of an on duty officer injured but you can see the sergeant was being told off!