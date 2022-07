HARTFORD–U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn) will set off on his sixth “Walk Across Connecticut” on Monday. Murphy will start by kayaking on the Housatonic River on Monday and end his walk on Thursday in New Haven. He will hear firsthand from Connecticut residents about a variety of topics and gather feedback to take back to Washington. Information about events and town halls will be advised throughout the week.

