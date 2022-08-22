Stratford News: Fire Put Out By Homeowner

2022-08-21@9:30pm–#Stratford CT– #ctfire– Firefighters called to the 100 block of Dewey Street for a fire in the basement put out by the homeowner. Firefighters made sure the fire was out and helped with the smoke condition in the home. The fire marshal, building and electrical inspectors requested to the scene.

