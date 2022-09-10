Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG STATEMENT ON CHALLENGE TO CONNECTICUT ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 10, 2022

Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement in response to a federal lawsuit filed by the National Association for Gun Rights challenging Connecticut’s assault weapons ban.

“This challenge to our post-Sandy Hook assault weapons ban is exactly the kind of public safety threat that we anticipated when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in Bruen. Connecticut cannot and will not allow these weapons of war back into our communities. Not after Sandy Hook, after Uvalde, after Buffalo, Parkland, Orlando, and far too many more senseless tragedies. We need strong, commonsense gun safety laws now more than ever. Connecticut’s assault weapons ban is lawful, has already withstood legal challenge, and is strongly supported by the vast majority of people across this state. We will vigorously defend the state’s assault weapons ban and will not allow anyone to jeopardize the safety of our children,” said Attorney General Tong.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision on June 23 in New York State Rifle & Pistol v. Bruen substantially rewriting major gun safety legal precedent. The decision, overturning a New York handgun licensing law, did not immediately impact Connecticut’s handgun licensing laws. However, Attorney General Tong warned at the time that the decision invited a wave of new litigation nationwide and in Connecticut

.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

State News

Stefanowski Reacts

Sep 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT: FLAGS LOWERED TO HALF-STAFF IN HONOR OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II

Sep 8, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

CONNECTICUT OFFICE OF EARLY CHILDHOOD’S CARE 4 KIDS PARENT PORTAL NAMED FINALIST FOR NATIONAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Sep 8, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG STATEMENT ON CHALLENGE TO CONNECTICUT ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN

Sep 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Serious Crash

Sep 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Crash With Injuries

Sep 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Stefanowski Reacts

Sep 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick