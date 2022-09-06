Bridgeport Police Need Your Help

#Bridgeport CT– On June 25, 2022, at approximately 2223 hours, a Black 2010 Audi A6, bearing New Jersey temporary registration X420054 was involved in a serious motor vehicle collision, at the intersection of East Main Street and Berkshire Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene of this serious motor vehicle collision.
The Bridgeport Police Traffic Division is seeking information from anyone that witnessed the collision or has information on the operator/owner of the vehicle. Anyone with information please contact Crash Investigator Officer Judson Brown at 475-319-0178 (judson.brown@bridgeportct.gov) or call the Bridgeport Police TipsLine at 203-576-TIPS.
