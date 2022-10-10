Insurance Department: Students and Young Professionals Invited to Learn About Opportunities in the Insurance Industry 

Commissioner Andrew N. Mais announced the Connecticut Insurance Department will host the second annual NextGen Career Academy to showcase the numerous and exciting careers available in the insurance industry. The free, virtual conference on October 17th will provide students with an insightful glimpse into the world of insurance through four informational sessions. Attendees will gain valuable insights and learn firsthand from young professionals and industry leaders on why insurance brings many career opportunities, how to navigate educational paths, where to find some of the most rewarding jobs, and what is on the horizon for the industry.

“Great paying jobs are here in Connecticut. You can do well while you’re doing good,” said Commissioner Andrew N. Mais. “Why not kick-start your professional journey by working in an ever-growing industry with endless opportunities for advancement? The financial security, flexibility, and room for growth that everyone is seeking, can be found through a career in insurance. It’s time to introduce job seekers to what insurance has to offer.”

Hear from speakers working in InsurTech, Startups, FinTech, Regulation, Consulting, Marketing, and more! To join the NextGen community and get insider insight. You won’t want to miss this chance to discover what is waiting for you in insurance, register on the NextGen Career Academy website.

Website: https://portal.ct.gov/NextGenCommunity?language=en_US

