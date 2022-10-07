(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, an observance honoring the sacrifices of firefighters who have died in the line of duty. The nationwide recognition occurs annually during Fire Prevention Week.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

Governor Lamont said, “Firefighters are heroes, who dedicate their careers to the protection of our communities and the safety of those who live in them. They put themselves in danger on a moment’s notice, at times putting their own lives in danger to shield others. We owe it to them to honor their fearlessness. I am thankful to all of the firefighters in Connecticut, and I encourage everyone to reflect upon those firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty.”

FLAGS TO HALF-STAFF SUNDAY FOR NATIONAL FALLEN FIREFIGHTERS MEMORIAL SERVICE

