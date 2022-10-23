Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Pilot Project Underway to Install Wrong Way Signs with Actuated Flashers throughout Connecticut

Oct 23, 2022

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans to install all necessary components required for Wrong Way Signs with Actuated Flashers at 15 locations throughout the State of Connecticut determined to be at higher-risk for a wrong way driver. A typical installation consists of a 360-degree camera deployed at the ramp intersection to detect vehicles traveling in the wrong direction and wrong-way signs with red circular LED lights, which are activated to flash when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction is detected.

Approximately 236 freeway exit ramp locations in Connecticut where the on and off-ramps are located on the same side of the road were screened to identify locations that could benefit from this supplemental treatment. Based on criteria identified through national research, 15 locations across Connecticut were selected for inclusion in this project.

At locations where the ramps are controlled by an existing state-owned traffic signal, the additional equipment will be designed to work in conjunction with that signal. At unsignalized and municipally-owned signalized locations, a stand-alone system will be installed.

