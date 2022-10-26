Westport Police to Participate in DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(Westport, CT) – On Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10:00am to 2:00pm, the Westport Police Department will again partner with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration for the twenty-third National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The event will be held at the Westport Center for Senior Activities located at 21 Imperial Avenue.

According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that last year, more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States, marking the largest number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in a year.

In the words of DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, “Take Back Day is a critical effort to curb the historic surge in U.S. overdoses. We know prevention starts at home. The simple step of clearing out medications that are no longer needed makes our homes safer, prevents prescription drug misuse, and, ultimately, can help save lives.” Since its inception, the take back program has removed almost 16 million pounds of medication from circulation.

Please note that collection sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. Vape pens where the batteries can be removed, can be disposed of at the drug take back. Vape pens where batteries cannot be removed will not be accepted at the drug take back. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Residents are also reminded that a year-round collection bin is installed in the lobby of Westport police headquarters, where prescription drugs can be properly disposed of at any time rather than waiting for designated collection dates.

For those seeking more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 29 th Take Back Day event, visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/

