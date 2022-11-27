Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk News: Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

Nov 27, 2022

#Norwalk CT– On 11-27-22, at 8:06AM, Norwalk Combined Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle accident on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive just south of Lowe Street. Norwalk Police, Norwalk Fire Department and Norwalk Hospital emergency Medical Service were immediately dispatched to the scene. Arriving officers found a single vehicle accident with four persons injured. Norwalk Hospital Emergency Medical Service transported three occupants to the Norwalk Hospital. One occupant was deceased at the scene. The identification of the deceased person is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive remains closed between Lowe Street and Knapp Street.

Anyone that witnessed the accident or has any information regarding the accident is asked to contact investigators at 203-854-3111. Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411).

