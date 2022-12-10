Bridgeport News: Another Overnight Assault

2022-12-10@1:17am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police received a call of a man in the 100 block of Terry Place suffering injured after an assault with a weapon (the weapon was not indicated). While police were on the scene the man became combative with EMS and police assisting him. One police officer was struck by the man, identified as as

Huntley Jackson age 44 of Bridgeport, was detained on-scene and arrested for CGS 53a-167c Assault of Public Safety, Emergency Medical Personnel, Two (2) Counts CGS 53a-182 Disorderly Conduct, One (1) Count. His bond was set at $50,000.00. This is still an active investigation.

