Gaston Named Chair of Public Safety Committee, Vice Chair of Human Services Committee

“I am grateful for this opportunity to represent the 23rd district and look forward to overseeing the Public Safety Committee and the Human Services Committee,” said Sen. Gaston. “I want to thank Senator Looney for his trust in me to take the lead and work alongside other hard working and passionate people in our Senate.”

“I am excited for the work Senator Gaston will produce in the Senate with his leadership roles on both the Public Safety and Human Services committees,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney. “His extensive background in governmental relations, criminal justice, church leadership, and social justice advocacy position him to have a very successful legislation session.”

Sen. Gaston will represent the 23rd state Senate district which covers the communities of Bridgeport and Stratford. This will be the senator’s first term in the state Senate.

The legislative session begins on the first Wednesday of January 2023.

