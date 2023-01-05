Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Alleged Murder Suspect Apprehended

Stephen Krauchick

Stephen Krauchick

Jan 5, 2023

#Bridgeport CT– This morning, members of USMS Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force apprehended Luis Hernandez age 44 at his home in Waterbury and served him with an arrest warrant charging him with his role in the 2019 homicide of Miguel Lopez on Noble Avenue. The warrant had been obtained by the lead detective on the case, Martin Heanue. This is the second arrest in this case. Hernandez is charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the First Degree. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

This was great work by all that worked on this case, specifically Detective Heanue.

