Bridgeport

SENATOR GASTON SWORN IN FOR FIRST TERM AS STATE SENATOR FOR THE 23RD DISTRICT

Jan 4, 2023

Today, State Senator Herron Keyon Gaston (D-Bridgeport) was sworn in, surrounded by his family, friends, and members of Summerfield United Methodist Church in Bridgeport that he is the Senior Pastor at, in the State Capitol for his first term as the State Senator representing the 23rd Senate District. The 23rd district covers parts of Bridgeport and Stratford. Sen. Gaston was elected to the Senate in November 2022.  

“I am absolutely elated to be here today, in the state capitol, as it is an incredible opportunity to serve the great people here in Connecticut,” said Sen. Gaston. “I want to thank all of the leaders that surround me and I look forward to working with everyone here in the legislature. I want to move forward this upcoming session with practices that ensure a good quality of life for all of our residents here in Connecticut. ”  

Sen. Gaston has an extensive background in governmental relations, higher education administration, criminal justice, church leadership, and social justice advocacy. Sen. Gaston is also the Senior Pastor of Summerfield United Methodist Church in Bridgeport and serves as the Assistant Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Bridgeport, with responsibilities covering the City’s strategic policy development and administrative operations.  

SenGaston will serve as Senate Chair of the Public Safety Committee and Senate Vice Chair of the Human Services Committee.  

