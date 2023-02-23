Bridgeport News: Arrest Made In Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

#Bridgeport Police said this morning members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force located & arrested 28-year-old Christian Xavier Lopez-Rivera of Bridgeport CT for his involvement in the January 1, 2023, shooting that took place outside Club Azul (922 Madison Ave).

As a result of the investigation conducted by Detective Jose Bahr, the BPD Detective Bureau was able to secure an arrest warrant for Lopez-Rivera charging him with Assault in the 1st Degree, Assault in the 2nd Degree with a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm. Bond is set at $500,000. Lopez-Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned later today.