Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Arrest Made In Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

By

Feb 23, 2023

#Bridgeport Police said this morning members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force located & arrested 28-year-old Christian Xavier Lopez-Rivera of Bridgeport CT for his involvement in the January 1, 2023, shooting that took place outside Club Azul (922 Madison Ave).

As a result of the investigation conducted by Detective Jose Bahr, the BPD Detective Bureau was able to secure an arrest warrant for Lopez-Rivera charging him with Assault in the 1st Degree, Assault in the 2nd Degree with a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm. Bond is set at $500,000. Lopez-Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned later today.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

