Bridgeport Carjacking Arrest Made In Milford

Milford CT– On May 27, 2023, at 7:40am, a report came into the Milford Police Department from a tow truck driver reporting a suspicious male. The male gave the tow truck driver the keys to a vehicle, stating that it was his brother’s car and was “done putting money into it” and walked away. The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen, taken in an armed carjacking earlier in Bridgeport. The description of the suspect from the carjacking was given, matching the suspicious male walking toward the Pilot Travel Center.

Officers checked the area and found a suspect matching the description at the Pilot Travel Center. He was positively identified by the tow truck driver as the male he had encountered with the disabled vehicle. He was taken into custody and as he was being patted down, began moving and became fidgety. The suspect disclosed

to officers that he had a gun in his possession, at his right lower calf of his leg. A loaded firearm was located, along with a razor blade in his rear pocket. The suspect was identified as Lydell Elliot, who is a convicted felon.

Lydell Elliot, 31, of Grand Avenue, New Haven was arrested and charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Pistol or Revolver

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Larceny in the First Degree

Elliot was taken into custody and given a $25,000 bond. He was unable to post his bond and was arraigned in Milford Superior Court on May 30, 2023.

The arrest photo is currently unavailable due to the ongoing carjacking investigation with the Bridgeport Police Department.

