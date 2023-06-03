Water Rescue

2023-06-03@6:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– #Fairfield CT– Firefighters were busy looking for someone reportedly stuck out at the lighthouse due to the tide. It was low tide and firefighters dispatched units to Seaside Park (top pic) St. Mary’s by the Sea (bottom left) and Fairfield (bottom right) and spoke to people on the reefs and no one was in distress. A viewer contacted me and said it was a fisherman at Seaside Park who was in the water up to his waist alarmed a few people in the area to prompt the call. The viewer said the fisherman was surprised I wasn’t there!

