Bridgeport News: Shooting Suspect Arrested

#Bridgeport CT– On June 21, 2023, at approximately 7:35 pm Bridgeport Police responded to the area of Madison Avenue and Robin Street on numerous reports of shots fired with a victim on scene. The Emergency Operations Center updated responding officers with a suspect description.

Upon arrival, Officers located a male victim suffering from injuries to his head and a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers observed a suspect fitting the description hovering over the victim. At that point, the victim was laying on the sidewalk just outside the Brasa Pub & Restaurant located at 1439 Madison Avenue. The victim told the officers the suspect was still in possession of a firearm and that the suspect was going to kill him. The Officers detained the suspect and immediately rendered first aid to the victim in the form of a tourniquet.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Fabio Nunes Da Silva of Bridgeport CT, was still in possession of a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol concealed in his waistband. Officer quickly seized the firearm and placed Nunes Da Silva under arrest.

Medics were called to the scene and transported the 41-year-old Bridgeport man to an area hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.

The victim and suspect, Fabio Nunes Da Silva, know one another. This is an isolated incident.

The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau responded, collected evidence, and conducted several interviews. Nunes Da Silva is charged with Criminal Attempt Murder, Assault in the 1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, and Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree. Bond is set at $750,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 22, 2023.

The suspect has a valid pistol permit which will be processed for revocation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Detective Sergeant Louis Cortello at 203-581-5100 or utilize the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.