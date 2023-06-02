Milford News: Assault

#Milford CT–On Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 10:50 pm, Christopher Bier was a patron at Stonebridge Café located at 50 Daniel Street. Bier was asked to leave by the security staff for inappropriate conduct toward other patrons. He was asked to leave repeatedly, and he refused to do so. Security staff escorted Bier off the property, where he assaulted them.

Christopher Bier, 34, of Christine Terrace, Milford was arrested and charged with:

Assault 3rd Degree, Breach of Peace 2nd Degree Bier was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court on June 27, 2023.