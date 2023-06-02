Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Milford

Milford News: Assault

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 2, 2023

#Milford CT–On Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 10:50 pm, Christopher Bier was a patron at Stonebridge Café located at 50 Daniel Street. Bier was asked to leave by the security staff for inappropriate conduct toward other patrons. He was asked to leave repeatedly, and he refused to do so. Security staff escorted Bier off the property, where he assaulted them.

Christopher Bier, 34, of Christine Terrace, Milford was arrested and charged with:

Assault 3rd Degree, Breach of Peace 2nd Degree Bier was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court on June 27, 2023.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Milford Stratford

I-95 Incident

May 24, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: Assault/Breach Of Peace

May 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: Child Pornography Arrest

May 17, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Jun 2, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford News: Assault

Jun 2, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Announces Newfield Park Improvements and Adoption Initiative

Jun 2, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

Easton CT– 1 Year-Old Hit By Baseball Bat

Jun 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick