Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Traffic Advisory – Great Duck Race and Westport Sidewalk Sale

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 21, 2023

The Westport Sunrise Rotary will be holding their annual Great Duck Race event on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The event’s footprint will encompass Jesup Green as well as the Taylor Municipal Parking Lot. In order to accommodate for the set-up of the various activities associated with the event, please be advised that the municipal lot will be completely closed to the public beginning on the evening of Friday, June 23, and will re-open on the afternoon of Saturday, June 24. The weekend will also feature a sidewalk sale in the downtown area, scheduled to run from Friday, June 23, through Sunday, June 25. Many local merchants are expected to participate in this event. With the additional limitations on parking due to the Duck Race event, motorists should expect increased pedestrian traffic as well as traffic delays in the downtown area throughout the day. Attendees are additionally reminded to use the marked crosswalks in the area when visiting these events.

edit

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Westport

I-95 Crash

Jun 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: Red Flag Warning

May 16, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: Theft of Tobacco Products

May 4, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

After 720 Days Bridgeport Police Get A Contract

Jun 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Pistol Whipped and Shot

Jun 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

MURPHY, SMITH INTRODUCE LEGISLATION TO IMPROVE ACCESS TO MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR STUDENTS WASHINGTON–

Jun 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Traffic Advisory – Great Duck Race and Westport Sidewalk Sale

Jun 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick