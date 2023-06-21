Traffic Advisory – Great Duck Race and Westport Sidewalk Sale

The Westport Sunrise Rotary will be holding their annual Great Duck Race event on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The event’s footprint will encompass Jesup Green as well as the Taylor Municipal Parking Lot. In order to accommodate for the set-up of the various activities associated with the event, please be advised that the municipal lot will be completely closed to the public beginning on the evening of Friday, June 23, and will re-open on the afternoon of Saturday, June 24. The weekend will also feature a sidewalk sale in the downtown area, scheduled to run from Friday, June 23, through Sunday, June 25. Many local merchants are expected to participate in this event. With the additional limitations on parking due to the Duck Race event, motorists should expect increased pedestrian traffic as well as traffic delays in the downtown area throughout the day. Attendees are additionally reminded to use the marked crosswalks in the area when visiting these events.
