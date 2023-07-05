Westport Heat Alert

Westport Fire is alerting the public of the challenging weather conditions expected for the upcoming days. Summertime heat and humidity, combined with smoke from the Canadian wildfires, will create discomfort for our community. Highs are forecasted to exceed 90°F each day, with potential impacts on air quality for vulnerable populations.

Today and Thursday will be the hottest days, with temperatures in the low 90s and a heat index in the mid-90s. Friday will see slight improvement, with temperatures in the upper 80s and a heat index in the low 90s. Acting Fire Chief Nick Marsan emphasizes the importance of taking necessary precautions during this extreme weather period. “With high heat, humidity, and smoky air, it is crucial that everyone protects themselves and loved ones. Stay hydrated, seek shade, and limit outdoor activities,” explained Marsan.

Individuals should recognize signs of heat-related illness. Symptoms include muscle cramps, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, fainting, headaches, nausea and vomiting. Children, adults 65 and older, those without access to air conditioning, outdoor workers and those with chronic health conditions are most vulnerable.

Tips to stay healthy and comfortable during high heat and humidity:

1. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water, even if not thirsty. Avoid excessive caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.

2. Seek shade and limit outdoor activities: Take breaks, pace yourself, and stay in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

3. Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Use sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

4. Check on vulnerable individuals: Monitor the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing conditions. Ensure access to a cool environment.

The Governor has activated an extreme hot weather protocol for our area. “We want to remind everyone – particularly those in the most vulnerable communities – that cooling centers are available and can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211.org” Governor Lamont said.

Cooling Centers for those in need:

Westport Weston YMCA, 14 Allen Raymond Lane

5:30am – 9:00pm 7/5, 7/6, 7/7

Cooling Center and showers

MoCa Westport, 19 Newtown Turnpike

12:00pm – 4:00pm 7/6, 7/7

Free entry

Center for Senior Activities, 21 Imperial Avenue

8:30am – 4:30pm 7/5, 7/6, 7/7

The Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road

9:00am – 9:00pm 7/5, 7/6, 7/7